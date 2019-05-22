Twins' Michael Pineda: Tosses third straight quality start
Pineda (4-3) earned the win against the Angels on Tuesday, throwing six innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
The outing began roughly for Pineda as he allowed three runs in the first two innings, but he then settled down to hold the Angels scoreless the rest of the way. In doing so, he earned his third quality start in as many outings after garnering only one in his first seven starts. He'll look to continue the string of effective appearances Monday when he faces the Brewers in an interleague matchup.
