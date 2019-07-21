Pineda allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking the no-decision in the win over Oakland.

Pineda's control has been terrific this season, walking just 1.5 batters per nine innings before Sunday's wild outing. In fact, he hasn't walked five in one outing since 2011. The 30-year-old started the contest with four shutout innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Josh Phegley. Pineda will look to improve his 4.41 ERA in Friday's road start against the White Sox.