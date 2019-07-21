Twins' Michael Pineda: Walks five in no-decision
Pineda allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking the no-decision in the win over Oakland.
Pineda's control has been terrific this season, walking just 1.5 batters per nine innings before Sunday's wild outing. In fact, he hasn't walked five in one outing since 2011. The 30-year-old started the contest with four shutout innings before coughing up a two-run shot to Josh Phegley. Pineda will look to improve his 4.41 ERA in Friday's road start against the White Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Yields one earned run in loss•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Tallies sixth victory•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Fans eight in fifth win•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Gives up five runs in loss•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Delivers quality start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Strong across 5.2 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...