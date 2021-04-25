Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.

Pineda had a shaky second inning, which accounted for three of his runs. He appeared to settle in from there, logging consecutive clean innings. However, he served up back-to-back homers to lead off the fifth inning, sinking his start against an exploitable lineup. Even with the rocky outing, Pineda has maintained a 2.42 ERA with a 22:4 K:BB across four starts this season. He'll look to get back on track for his next turn through the rotation, currently scheduled Friday against Kansas City.