Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.
Pineda had a shaky second inning, which accounted for three of his runs. He appeared to settle in from there, logging consecutive clean innings. However, he served up back-to-back homers to lead off the fifth inning, sinking his start against an exploitable lineup. Even with the rocky outing, Pineda has maintained a 2.42 ERA with a 22:4 K:BB across four starts this season. He'll look to get back on track for his next turn through the rotation, currently scheduled Friday against Kansas City.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Seven shutout frames in no-decision•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Solid in first win•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Racks up strikeouts this spring•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Rebounds after shaky first inning•