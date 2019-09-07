Twins' Michael Pineda: Whiffs 10 in no-decision
Pineda allowed one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10 over six innings, but settled for a no-decision Friday versus the Indians.
Pineda was very effective in this start, tallying double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. The only damage on his line came from a Francisco Lindor solo shot in the third inning. Pineda lowered his ERA to 4.01 with a 1.16 WHIP and 140:28 K:BB in 146 innings spanning 26 starts. Pineda will take the hill against the Nationals in Thursday's interleague matchup.
