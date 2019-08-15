Twins' Michael Pineda: Will get Thursday's start
The Twins will activate Pineda (triceps) from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Minnesota had been listing its starter for Thursday's series opener as "to be announced" this week, but Pineda will receive clearance to re-enter the rotation after coming out of his recent throwing sessions OK. Before being shut down with the right triceps strain two weeks ago, Pineda had been dialed in on the mound, posting a 2.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 53 innings over his prior nine starts. Pineda's return will likely result in Devin Smeltzer moving into the bullpen or receiving a demotion to Triple-A Rochester.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...