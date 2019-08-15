The Twins will activate Pineda (triceps) from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Minnesota had been listing its starter for Thursday's series opener as "to be announced" this week, but Pineda will receive clearance to re-enter the rotation after coming out of his recent throwing sessions OK. Before being shut down with the right triceps strain two weeks ago, Pineda had been dialed in on the mound, posting a 2.72 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 53 innings over his prior nine starts. Pineda's return will likely result in Devin Smeltzer moving into the bullpen or receiving a demotion to Triple-A Rochester.