Pineda (suspension) will be reinstated to the active roster and will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pineda's 60-game suspension will come to an end Tuesday, and the Twins will waste no time breaking the right-hander back into their rotation. According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Pineda threw 71 pitches in a simulated game at the Twins' alternate training site two weeks ago, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload in his first start of 2020.