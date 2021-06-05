Pineda (forearm) will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Royals, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The big righty pitched through forearm soreness in his last start, but it was his shortest and least effective outing of 2021 to this point. No starter has been announced yet for Sunday, but Griffin Jax, a successful minor-league starter who was called up Saturday, may be called upon to pitch Sunday.
