Pineda (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Pineda suffered the injury during his last start Sunday against Houston, and the team will place him on the shelf as a precaution. Kenta Maeda was activated from the IL and will rejoin the rotation Monday, and Randy Dobnak could fill in as the fifth starter while Pineda returns to health.
