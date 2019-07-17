Twins' Michael Pineda: Yields one earned run in loss
Pineda (6-5) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Tuesday.
A passed ball and an error allowed two runs to score in the first, which meant that the only earned run Pineda yielded during this outing handed him the loss. He's allowed one earned run in three straight appearances, but the defeat snapped his two-game winning streak. Pineda owns a 4.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 98.2 innings this season. He will start next at home against the Athletics on Sunday.
