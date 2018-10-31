Twins' Michael Reed: Claimed by Minnesota
Reed (back) was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Reed only played in seven big-league games for Atlanta in 2018, going 2-for-7 with one run scored and three strikeouts during his brief opportunity with the club. He spent a majority of the year at the Triple-A level, which is where he'll likely begin the 2019 season within Minnesota's organization. Reed was sidelined for the final month of the 2018 campaign with a lower-back strain but should be fully operation well before spring training.
