Reed (back) will start in right field and hit second Saturday in the Twins' Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It marks the spring debut for Reed, an offseason waiver pickup from the Braves who is vying for a reserve outfield job. Reed's absence during the early portion of the Twins' Grapefruit League schedule due to the back injury likely hurts his chances of breaking camp with the big club, as Jake Cave probably has a leg up on the No. 4 outfield gig at the moment.