Reed has been sidelined with back issues this spring. "We're going to ramp that up in some way over the next week. There haven't been any setbacks. We're just waiting to get him out there and get going," manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com.

Reed was sidelined for the final month of the 2018 campaign with a lower-back strain and it's not clear if this is the same injury or if the team is just easing him back into action. Either way, he's a long shot to make the final 25-man roster and should begin the season at Triple-A, so he has plenty of time to be ready for the start of the season.