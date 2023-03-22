Taylor could get more playing time early in the season with manager Rocco Baldelli saying Byron Buxton will primarily be used at DH initially, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Taylor, Nick Gordon and Joey Gallo could all be used in center field based on matchups, but Taylor (a former Gold Glove winner) offers the best defense of the trio. Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late September, and the Twins are being very careful about easing him into action this spring. Buxton could spend the first month or more mostly playing DH. Taylor is hitting .229 (8-for-35) with a home run this spring.