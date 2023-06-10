Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

His two-run homer off Yusei Kikuchi in the fifth inning opened the scoring, and Taylor then closed the books on the offense with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th. The veteran center fielder has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him nine homers on the year, but his power surge has lasted for a few weeks now. Over his last 15 games, Taylor is batting just .250 (11-for-44), but seven of his hits -- three doubles and four home runs -- have gone for extra bases.