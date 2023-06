Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Willi Castro will pick up a start in center field in place of Taylor, who appears to be getting a breather after he had started in each of the Twins' last eight games. Taylor has largely struggled at the dish in his first season in Minnesota, but he's getting on base at a .333 clip through his first five games of June and has contributed a solo home run and a pair of stolen bases.