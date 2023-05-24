Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
Taylor took Alex Cobb deep in the fifth to extend the Twins' lead to 3-0. It was his sixth homer of the year and just his second since April 23. Taylor's defense has managed to keep him in lineups over the last few years, but he's slashing just .217/.266/.400 with 15 RBI, 16 runs and a 6:44 BB:K over 129 plate appearances. The 32-year-old struck out at a 23.9 percent clip while walking 7.8 percent of the time in 2022 but is currently sitting at a 34.1 percent strikeout rate and just a 4.8 percent walk rate so far this year.