Taylor went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Taylor was responsible for more than a third of Minnesota's runs in this offensive outburst. While power hitting has never been a consistent part of the veteran's game, his three homers through the first 13 games currently puts him on pace to surpass his career-high of 19 long balls in a season.

