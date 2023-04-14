Taylor went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.
Taylor was responsible for more than a third of Minnesota's runs in this offensive outburst. While power hitting has never been a consistent part of the veteran's game, his three homers through the first 13 games currently puts him on pace to surpass his career-high of 19 long balls in a season.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Starting Monday after all•
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Receives first day off•
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Swipes first bag•
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Looks like primary CF starter•
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Could get more starts early in season•
-
Twins' Michael Taylor: Traded to Minnesota•