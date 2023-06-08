Taylor entered Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rays as a pinch runner in the ninth inning, scoring a run and stealing two bases.

The veteran outfielder couldn't have contributed much more without an official plate appearance, but his efforts on the basepaths went for naught. Taylor's glove has kept him in center field most of the season, and while his seven homers and 10 steals through 56 games does give him some deep-league fantasy value, his .226/.277/.406 slash line is unappealing in most formats.