Tonkin (shoulder) has started throwing bullpen sessions in extended spring training, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Tonkin suffered a right shoulder strain early in spring training and began the season on the injured list. He's likely multiple weeks away from returning, but at least he's starting to make progress.
