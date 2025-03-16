Tonkin (right shoulder strain) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Tonkin is apparently making progress but won't be ready in time for Opening Day. He last pitched on Feb. 28. The Twins bullpen will be a little thin at the start of the regular season with Tonkin, Brock Stewart and Justin Topa all dealing with injuries.
