Tonkin agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tonkin started the 2024 regular season on the Twins' roster, then spent stints with the Mets and Yankees before finishing the year back in Minnesota after being claimed off waivers in late August. He appeared in 57 games between the three organizations, posting a 3.63 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 79.1 innings while primarily serving in a middle relief role.