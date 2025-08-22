Abel could join the Twins' rotation as soon as this weekend against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Abel and Taj Bradley are tentatively penciled in to start at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the Twins have yet to name starting pitchers for those days, so the two right-handers might make their next starts at the big-league level instead. Acquired from the Phillies in the Jhoan Duran trade, Abel has posted a 1.76 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his first three outings with St. Paul.