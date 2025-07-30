Abel and Eduardo Tait were acquired by the Twins from the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Jhoan Duran, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Abel was one of Philadelphia's top prospects and is now a key piece of the biggest trade deadline deal of 2025 so far. The right-hander has made six starts for the Phillies this year in his first taste of the majors and has a 5.04 ERA over 25 innings, but he's been dominant at the Triple-A level with a 2.31 ERA and 9.9 K/9 in 13 starts. Abel will have a clearer path the big-league rotation in Minnesota given the club's injury situation and since Chris Paddack has also already been traded.