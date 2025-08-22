Abel traveled with the Twins to Chicago for this weekend's series against the White Sox and appears in line to start Saturday's game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Picked up from the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Jhoan Duran to Philadelphia, Abel has posted a 1.76 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his first three outings with Triple-A St. Paul. The 24-year-old has made six starts at the big-league level, collecting a 5.04 ERA and 21:9 K:BB across 25 frames. The Twins hope to get Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) back before long, but Abel could get the chance to stick in the big-league rotation for the rest of the season if he pitches well.