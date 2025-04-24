The Twins recalled Gasper from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Minnesota optioned Gasper to Triple-A less than a week ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club after super-utility man Willi Castro (oblique) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Gasper will serve as an emergency No. 3 catcher and will provide depth at three infield spots as well as left field, but he's unlikely to be in store for regular playing time after going 2-for-18 at the plate over 10 games in his initial stint with the Twins this season.