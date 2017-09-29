Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from disabled list

Sano (shin) was activated from the disabled list Friday.

A week ago, a return during the regular season was considered unlikely for Sano. While he's been reinstated to the active roster, Sano will presumably be limited to pinch-hitting duty, at least in his first couple games back. Perhaps, if he holds up well, Sano will DH in the regular-season finale in one last bid to make the wild-card roster. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 20 with a stress reaction in his shin.