Twins' Miguel Sano: Awaits beginning of rehab assignment

Sano (hamstring) isn't likely to begin a rehab assignment soon, as manager Paul Molitor said the team would be pleasantly surprised if it began in the early part of the week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano traveled with the team to Los Angeles and has done some work on the field, but it sounds like he needs more time before he can play in a game. It looks like perhaps another week or more before he returns from the DL.