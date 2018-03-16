Twins' Miguel Sano: Back in action Friday

Sano (knee) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Sano was scratched from Friday's lineup with a bruised right knee. The injury was thought to be minor and he's already back in the lineup. While he reportedly came into camp out of shape, he's hit .304/.429/.739 in nine spring games so far.

