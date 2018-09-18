Twins' Miguel Sano: Back in action Tuesday

Sano (lower leg) is starting at third base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after missing the last 11 games with a bruised leg. It's been a trying year for the 25-year-old, who is hitting just .202/.285/.405 with 13 homers through 70 games, but he'll look to end his season on a high note now that he's healthy.