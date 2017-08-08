Twins' Miguel Sano: Back in action Tuesday

Sano (hand) is batting third and playing third base Tuesday against the Brewers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The slugging third baseman is back in action after missing three straight games with a hand injury. Monday's MRI and CT scan confirmed he wasn't dealing with a more serious injury, clearing the way for him to return to action. The 24-year-old, who is slashing .270/.358/.520 with 25 homers this season, will face Matt Garza in his return to the lineup.