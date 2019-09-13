Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Back in action

Sano (back) is starting at third base and batting seventh Friday night against the Indians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano missed four games with a back issue, but after taking some hacks in the cage Thursday, he's been cleared to return to the starting nine. He's batting .167 with a homer and four RBI over his last 10 contests.

