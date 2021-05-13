Sano will sit Thursday against the White Sox.
Sano will sit in favor of Willians Astudillo for the second time in three days. Based on their performances thus far this year, that could continue to happen on a regular basis, as Sano's .129/.299/.226 line is awful while Astudillo's .324/.319/.500 line is quite good. Sano of course has several much stronger seasons on his resume, so expectations should be much higher for him going forward, but a short-term reduction in playing time would seemingly be deserved.