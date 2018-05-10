Twins' Miguel Sano: Back to baseball activities Thursday
Sano (hamstring) fielded groundballs in Los Angeles with the team Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Contrary to prior reports, Sano traveled with the Twins to Los Angeles for their series with the Angels. It's unclear if he'll be activated this weekend even though he's with the team, but the progression to baseball activities is a positive step nonetheless.
