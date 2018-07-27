Twins' Miguel Sano: Back with Twins

Sano was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Eduardo Escobar getting traded to the Diamondbacks, it was an obvious time to recall Sano and let him finish out the season as the everyday third baseman. He hit .267/.389/.500 with two home runs and an 8:6 K:BB in 36 plate appearances at Triple-A. We will have to wait and see if his approach against big-league pitching will be any better this time around, but based on his extreme upside in the home run and RBI categories, he should be rostered in most formats.

