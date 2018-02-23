Twins' Miguel Sano: Behind teammates in conditioning

Twins general manager Thad Levine said last week that Sano's conditioning lags behind the rest of his teammates in spring training after the third baseman gained weight in the offseason while recovering from left shin surgery, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano received a clean bill of health prior to spring training and was cleared for all baseball activities, but after being immobilized over the winter while recovering from surgery, the stout slugger is sporting what Levine called a "generous carriage" around his midsection. Manager Paul Molitor has already ruled out Sano for the first week of Grapefruit League play and will instead ease Sano into spring drills to reduce his risk of re-injury as he attempts to get back in playing shape. It's expected that Sano will have his conditioning in order and take back a full-time role by Opening Day, but his outlook for the season remains muddled while Major League Baseball continues to investigate assault allegations made in December against the 24-year-old. Sano, who has denied the allegations relating to an incident that occurred in 2015, said Sunday that he has yet to be interviewed by MLB investigators, so a resolution on the matter doesn't appear imminent.