Twins' Miguel Sano: Benched for Sunday's game

Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano broke out of his slump at the plate while starting the first two games of the series, smashing three home runs and walking twice between the two contests. He'll thus retain the top job at third base for the time being, though the recent returns of utility men Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza from the injured list threatens Sano's playing time.