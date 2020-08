Sano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Sano got aboard with a walk in the second inning and scored on a Jake Cave double. The 27-year-old Sano added his fourth homer of the year in the third inning to stretch the Twins' lead to 6-0 at the time. He's slashing just .137/.214/.412 with seven RBI and eight runs scored in 15 games this season.