Sano went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 14-5 loss to the Royals.
Sano went yard in the eighth inning for his 10th home run of the season as he broke an 0-for-24 drought. The 28-year-old slugger is slashing just .157/.270/.393 with his 10 homers, 25 RBI, and 19 runs scored. He is striking out 38.7 percent of the time and has a .176 BABIP which is by far the lowest average he's had in his career. Most of his run production has come from the long ball this season which makes him a pretty risky play given how reliant he is to hit home runs and the fact that he strikes out a bunch.