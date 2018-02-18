Twins' Miguel Sano: Cleared for full activities
Sano (lower leg) arrived at the Twins' spring training facility Sunday and said that he's been cleared to perform all baseball activities, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Though Sano's left leg has healed as expected following November surgery, it's still likely that the Twins will limit his workload early on in camp in attempt to keep him as fresh as possible heading into Opening Day. While Sano's return from injury shouldn't warrant too much concern for fantasy owners heading into the start of the season, it's possible that the 24-year-old could miss time due to suspension with Major League Baseball continuing to investigate assault accusations against the third baseman stemming from an incident that occurred in 2015. It remains to be seen when the MLB will conclude its investigation or if Sano will face any discipline.
