Twins' Miguel Sano: Cleared for light activity
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sano (heel) has been cleared for "light activity," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Sano is expected to remain in a walking boot for another 5-to-8 days, per Park, so he'll mostly be limited to upper-body activity until then. The third baseman is simply wearing the boot as a precaution -- to protect the wound on his heel and keep it clean -- and is expected to be ready to go by the start of the season, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Wearing precautionary boot•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Hindered by heel laceration•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Signs deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Won't face charges after car accident•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Likely done for season•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Timeline for return uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...