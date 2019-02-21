Twins' Miguel Sano: Cleared for light activity

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sano (heel) has been cleared for "light activity," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano is expected to remain in a walking boot for another 5-to-8 days, per Park, so he'll mostly be limited to upper-body activity until then. The third baseman is simply wearing the boot as a precaution -- to protect the wound on his heel and keep it clean -- and is expected to be ready to go by the start of the season, barring any setbacks.