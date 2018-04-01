Twins' Miguel Sano: Clears fences Saturday
Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a run-scoring groundout in the Twins' 6-2 win Saturday over the Orioles.
He turned on a two-seam fastball from Andrew Cashner in the top of the first and lofted it over the left-field wall for his first homer of the season. Following a November procedure to insert a titanium rod into his left shin and the league's investigation into sexual assault allegations against him, the timeline for the start of Sano's season looked uncertain during spring training, but he was cleared by MLB and has looked healthy in early action while proving his game-changing ability to leave the yard remains intact.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...