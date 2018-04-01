Twins' Miguel Sano: Clears fences Saturday

Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a run-scoring groundout in the Twins' 6-2 win Saturday over the Orioles.

He turned on a two-seam fastball from Andrew Cashner in the top of the first and lofted it over the left-field wall for his first homer of the season. Following a November procedure to insert a titanium rod into his left shin and the league's investigation into sexual assault allegations against him, the timeline for the start of Sano's season looked uncertain during spring training, but he was cleared by MLB and has looked healthy in early action while proving his game-changing ability to leave the yard remains intact.