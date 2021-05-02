Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Sano (hamstring) could return from the 10-day injured by the middle of the upcoming week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Sano was eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, but he'll need a few additional days to regain his timing at the plate after the hamstring injury prevented him from taking regular batting practice. Once he's reinstated, Sano should reclaim an everyday role at first base, which will force Alex Kirilloff to compete with Luis Arraez for regular duties in left field.