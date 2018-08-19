Twins' Miguel Sano: Clubs another long ball

Sano went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Sano has been tapping into his trademark power, going 11-for-36 with four home runs in his last nine games. He's also struck out 12 times in that span and it's probably too early to declare him fully back, but this is an encouraging sign after a dismal first few months resulted in a trip to the minors. The 25-year-old should continue to bat cleanup for the Twins.