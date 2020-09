Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Sano was instrumental in the comeback victory: his seventh-inning solo shot brought the Twins to within a run, and then he tied it up with a single in the ninth, setting the stage for Byron Buxton to play hero with a walkoff single two batters later. Sano is now slashing .246/.331/.556 with nine homers and 18 RBI.