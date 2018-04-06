Twins' Miguel Sano: Connects for third home run

Sano went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI against the Mariners on Thursday.

Sano has gotten off to a quick start this season despite returning from surgery to insert a rod in his leg. His latest shot came in the sixth inning against James Paxton and was his third of the season. When he's healthy, Sano's power is his main source of value, as he makes enough hard contact to offset a high strikeout rate.