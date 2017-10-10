Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Contemplating surgery

General manager Thad Levine said rod-insertion surgery on Sano's ailing shin is still being contemplated, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano has been dealing with a shin injury since mid-August. He attempted to return for the AL wild-card game but was shut down after experiencing persistent discomfort. While Sano is continuing to rehab the injury, surgery remains a possibility if he fails to improve over the next couple of weeks. The surgery carries an eight-week recovery period, so even if he does require the procedure, it isn't expected to affect his status for the start of next season.

