Sano (illness) could be ready for Opening Day despite joining summer camp just Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He may be in good shape physically (but) may not have seen enough pitching. He may be ready to go in every possible way. That's what this next week is for," said Baldelli. Sano practiced at Minnesota's minor league camp Thursday while major league players were given the day off.

A positive COVID-19 test had kept Sano away from the team for the early part of camp. Even if Sano isn't ready to start Opening Day, he's likely to be included on the initial 30-man roster and could be on the bench for a short while while he gets back to full speed.