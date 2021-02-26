Sano is expected to get work at third base this spring, along with his regular position of first base, MLB.com reports. "He's got the confidence to do it. I don't think he's concerned one bit, and we could certainly see him over at third at different times," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins moved Sano to first base last season after the team signed Josh Donaldson and didn't give him any work at third base. The decision to give Sano reps at third base this spring could be tied to the Twins trying to give Donaldson more off days. It's possible Sano could play enough games this season at third base to qualify at the position in some fantasy leagues.