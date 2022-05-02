Manager Rocco Baldelli said Monday that Sano could require a procedure to address his knee injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 29-year-old was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, while Jose Miranda was promoted to serve as an additional right-handed bat with Sano sidelined. The first baseman will be evaluated in the next few days to determine whether he ultimately needs a procedure, but the fact that it's being considered suggests he's trending toward more than a minimal stay on the IL. However, even if Sano undergoes surgery, he'd likely be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.