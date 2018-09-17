Twins' Miguel Sano: Could return Tuesday

Sano (lower leg) is available off the bench Monday against the Tigers and could rejoin the lineup Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano has missed the last 11 games with a bruised leg but is apparently doing much better. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base Monday and will continue to do so until Sano returns, which could happen during the team's current three-game set against the Tigers.